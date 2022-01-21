World Forum: Inflation will not be transitory and is a world problem, says Guedes

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Friday, 21, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, that inflation will not be transitory and is not an exclusive problem for Brazil, but for everyone. According to the minister, central banks “are sleeping” and inflation will be a “big problem for the Western world”. Brazil, he said, moved quickly to deal with inflation through the Central Bank.

Paulo Guedes also stated that Brazil is probably the only country that removed expansionary policies as soon as the economy resumed, with the fall of the coronavirus pandemic and the safe return to work.

According to the minister, the country has returned to the same level of spending as a proportion of GDP as before the pandemic. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Guedes repeated again that Brazil was taking off before the pandemic, but needed to expand spending to deal with the most vulnerable.

According to the minister, there is fiscal space to react to a third or fourth wave of covid-19. According to Guedes, the 2020 and 2021 programs were successful and are ready to be repeated if the pandemic worsens.

Also participating in Friday’s event are the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, the President of the Bank of Japan, Kuroda Haruhiko, and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva. Guedes was the last to speak at the event.

