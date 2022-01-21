WWE announces WWE 2K22 release date

After a few days of speculation and rumors, with the reveal of the cover of the new WWE 2K22, behold, this Thursday, WWE and 2K announced that the new video game will be released on March 11th.

The new WWE video game, which will then feature Rey Mysterio on the cover, in honor of the fighter’s 20-year career in WWE, will be released both on new generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X/S), as well as on previous generation (PlayStation 4 and XBox One), as well as for Windows PC.

There are four versions of this WWE 2K22: the Standard version, the Cross-Gen version which allows players of the new generation consoles to play against players of the previous generation consoles, the Deluxe version and also a version dedicated to nWo called nWo 4- Life Edition.

Each of these versions has several different offerings, from characters, arenas and even boosts in MyFACTION and MyRISE game modes. The Deluxe Edition also offers the Season Pass, which will give you access to all future DLC’s and whoever buys it will be able to start playing three days before launch on March 8th.

All versions can be booked until the 11th of March and prices vary between €69.99 / R$349.90 (old generation Standard version) and €119.99 / R$659.50 (nWo 4- Life Edition).

WWE and 2K also released the first trailer of the game, where we can see images of the game, as well as some images of how everything was created over the last few months.

For more information about WWE 2K22 you can also visit: wwe.2k.com/features.

