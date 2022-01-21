WWII Plane Found in India After 77 Years | World

A missing World War II plane was found 77 years later in a remote area of the Himalayas in the far northeast of India.
Three guides died during the searches, which lasted months. (see more below). Photos of the wreckage were released on Thursday (20).
The C-46 transport aircraft took off from Kunming in southern China and was flying with 13 people on board when it disappeared in a storm in the first week of 1945.
“The plane was never heard from again. It just disappeared,” says Clayton Kuhles, an American adventurer who led the mission after a request from the son of one of the accident victims.
Undated photo, released on Thursday (20), shows the wreckage of the C-46 aircraft on a snow-covered mountain in the Himalayas, India. Plane disappeared in World War II, 77 years ago, after crashing without leaving any survivors. — Photo: MIA Recoveries/AFP
The expedition lasted months in the mountainous state of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Myanmar, Bhutan and Tibet.
Kuhles and a team of local guides crossed rivers up to their chests and camped in freezing temperatures.
Three guides died of hypothermia at the start of the mission, during a snowstorm.
The team found the plane on a December snow-covered mountain and was able to identify the fuselage by the number on the plane’s tail. There were no human remains on the aircraft.
Undated photo, released on Thursday (20), shows the wreckage of the C-46 aircraft on a snow-covered mountain in the Himalayas, India. Plane disappeared in World War II, 77 years ago, after crashing without leaving any survivors. — Photo: MIA Recoveries/AFP
Bill Scherer, the son of one of the missing who asked Kuhles for the mission, he said he was happy just to know where his father is. “It’s sad but happy”, said in an email sent from New York.
“I grew up without a father. All I think about is my poor mother, getting a telegram and finding out that my father is missing and she has to stay with me, a 13-month-old baby,” said the orphan.
Hundreds of American military planes disappeared from operations in India, China and Myanmar during World War II, either because of attacks by Japanese forces or because of the weather.
- Russia demands withdrawal of NATO troops from Romania and Bulgaria
- China Says It Defeated US Warship in South China Sea; USA deny