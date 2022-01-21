Xbox boss is eager to breathe new life into dormant Activison Blizzard franchises

Phil Spencer claims to be impressed with the publisher’s large catalog of titles

Although it is mostly known as “the company of Call of Duty”, Activision Blizzard has a generous number of successful franchises in its catalog. Among them are names like Crash Bandicoot, Spyro The Dragon, guitar hero and older names such as Gabriel Knight and HeXen — and Xbox Studio Head Phil Spencer is eager to revive them as soon as possible.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Spencer stated that the publisher’s large amount of intellectual property (IPs) was one of the motivators that led to the acquisition of Microsoft. “I was looking at the IPS list, I mean, come on!”, declared the executive.

“King’s Quest, Guitar Hero… I should have known that, but they have HeXen”, continued the head of the Xbox division. While the executive’s statements do not serve as a guarantee that new chapters of these series will be created, they demonstrate willingness for Activision Blizzard to be redirected to produce a wider variety of titles.

Microsoft can better leverage Activision Blizzard studios

In the same interview, Spencer stated that he intends to meet with the leadership of each Activision Blizzard studio. to decide which project they should work on. “Hopefully we’ll be able to work with them once we close the deal to make sure we have the resources to work on franchises that I’ve loved since my childhood, and that teams really want to use.” he explained.



– Continues after advertising –

The executive also stated that he is looking forward to having these conversations, and that it’s all about ensuring that studios have the resources they need to grow their capabilities. It is worth noting that this process still depends on the approval of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by regulatory bodies, in a process that should only be finalized in 2023.

If Microsoft decides to leverage more of the publisher’s intellectual property, projects can be left to either studios or the Toys For Bob and the Raven Software and other members of the extensive selection of the Xbox Game Studios. currently Activision Blizzard directs all of its in-house studios to support the Call of Duty series, which may no longer be annual as a result of the mega acquisition.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: The Washington Post