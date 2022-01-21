Xbox will allow the Call of Duty franchise to remain on Playstation

Playstation fans can now sleep better as Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has just confirmed that the popular Call of Duty franchise will remain on Playstation.

Here is Phil Spencer’s statement:

I had good connections this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry and we value our relationship.

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2022

Obviously Nintendo and Sony in place of Phil Spencer would not take this stance judging by the way they operate in the industry. Phil Spencer’s attitude is being highly praised.

Well, if there were doubts as to whether the purchase would be approved or not, now we don’t have any more. We will certainly not have obstacles and problems with “monopoly”. The Playstation brand was under threat as the best-selling game there is the Call of Duty saga, and losing this title could give Xbox an unprecedented advantage.

However, Phil Spencer reached some agreement with Sony over the phone and preferred not to remove Call of Duty from there, but the remaining franchises should be exclusive if there are no outstanding contracts.

The question now is, what did Sony do to convince Microsoft of this over the phone? Let’s see the next episodes. Follow here on Windows Club.