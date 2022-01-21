XP announces the creation of a brokerage firm with autonomous agent offices By Bloomberg Línea Brasil

XP announces creation of a brokerage firm with independent agent offices

XP (SA:) (NASDAQ:) announced this Friday (21) the creation of an investment brokerage with the offices of independent agents BRA Investimentos and BS Investimentos.

BRA Investimentos and BS Investimentos have, together, R$ 5 billion in custody and 90 thousand clients. The new brokerage is expected to start operating next year. The transaction still depends on the approval of the applicable regulatory bodies, including the Central Bank, and on the fulfillment of conditions precedent.

According to the statement, XP will have a minority stake in the new business.

As per the statement, the merger between BRA and BS was negotiated throughout 2021. The offices have around 100 advisors.

“BRA and BS are very well positioned in a promising market niche, which is customer service more focused on variable income, especially when we look at more developed markets that serve as a reference for Brazil. It is a project with great growth potential and in line with our vision of positioning XP as the home of the entrepreneur”, highlights Guilherme Sant’Anna, managing partner of XP Inc, according to the statement released.

For Illan Besen, a partner at BRA Investimentos, the partnership enhances the performance of both houses. Rodrigo Imperatriz, from BS Investimentos, stated that the merger will directly benefit customers with a better experience.

