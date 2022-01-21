XP Inc. will create investment brokerage with BRA and BS offices

XP Inc. (XPBR31) announced this Friday (21) a project to create an investment brokerage with the offices of independent agents BRA Investimentos and BS Investimentos. XP will have a minority stake in the business.

According to a statement, the two offices together lead the volume of exchange transactions carried out via trading platforms on the XP network. Altogether, there are more than R$ 5 billion of assets under custody and almost 90 thousand clients.

“BRA and BS are very well positioned in a promising market niche, which is customer service more focused on variable income, especially when we look at more developed markets that serve as a reference for Brazil. It is a project with great growth potential and in line with our vision of positioning XP as the home of the entrepreneur”, highlights Guilherme Sant’Anna, managing partner of XP Inc., in a note.

While BRA Investimentos, founded in 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, joined the group of the 20 largest operations linked to XP two years later, BS Investimentos was founded in 2009 as a manager, joining the activity as an independent agent office only in 2011 However, it quickly gained ground and became, according to XP, one of the benchmarks in variable income, especially in the futures market.

The expectation is that the new brokerage will go into operation next year. The deal still depends on the approval of the applicable regulatory bodies, including the Central Bank, and the fulfillment of certain precedent conditions.

