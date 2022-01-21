Yellowjackets: Meet the series that is booming on Amazon Prime Video

The final episode of the premiere season of yellowjackets aired recently in the United States and fell into “people’s mouths”. With a plot that mixes mystery, psychological horror and drama, the series caught the public’s attention and has already become one of the most watched series in the history of the Showtime channel (original broadcaster of the series).

In Brazil, the production is shown on Paramount+, one of the channels available within Amazon Prime Video, and is still not as popular as in international lands. But don’t worry, we’ve separated the main information of the series for you to stay on top of everything. Check out!

the plot of yellowjackets

The series follows a group of high school female soccer players. On their way to a championship, the plane carrying the team crashes in an inhospitable region of Canada, forcing the group to transform into a wild clan to survive.

Two decades after the fall, the athletes remember the desperation they experienced to survive in the midst of wild nature, enduring the consequences of drastic attitudes and remembering traumas that, decades later, insist on disturbing them.

With a plot that mixes elements of drama, psychological horror and mystery, yellowjackets promises to show just how terrifying a human being can be when put into survival mode.

In an interview with Television Critics Association, Karyn Kusama (Hell Girl), director of the pilot episode, explains that the series explores “the mysteries of human behavior” and asks what humans are capable of.

weight team

The series was created and produced by the duo responsible for narcos, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. It is worth mentioning that most episodes are directed by women, while the writing staff is mostly female.

The cast is made up of a strong team. Melanie Lynskey (castle rock), Juliette Lewis (camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Ella Purnell (sweetbitter), Sammi Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Sophie Thatcher (prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) are part of the plot.

Good reception and 2nd season

yellowjackets was considered by several entertainment sites as one of the best series of 2021. Rotten Tomatoes, the production has a 100% critical approval rating and an IMDb rating of 8.1. The success resulted in a new record: the series is now Showtime’s second-biggest debut.

With good reception from critics and the public, yellowjackets has been renewed for a second season, which is expected to premiere in 2023.