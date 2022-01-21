‘You are on the side of the old politics’, says Ernesto Araújo to Fábio Faria after the lawsuit

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araújo used social media this Thursday 20 to counter the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, who filed a criminal complaint in the Federal District Court against the former chancellor for slander, slander and defamation. .

“Fábio Faria, your lawsuit against me only confirms your determination to persecute conservatives,” Araújo wrote on his Twitter account. He also accused the Bolsonar minister of not being able to “formulate a decent response to the daily attacks of the left”, but of being “swift to sue me, a conservative faithful to President JB’s original project”.

The former minister also claimed to have told “the truth” when criticizing Faria. And he added: “You just don’t see which side you’re on if you don’t want to. You are on the side of the old politics, against the transformative project that the Brazilian people chose in 2018 in the figure of President Jair Bolsonaro.”

Faria’s criminal complaint is based on Araújo’s participation in a reactionary YouTube program called canned talk last Monday 17th. They were also in talk show other Bolsonaristas, such as Pastor Silas Malafaia and former ministers Ricardo Salles and Abraham Weintraub.

According to the lawsuit, Araújo accused Faria of “delivering 5G to China” and suggested that the PSD, the party of the Minister of Communications, would be financed by the Chinese “and therefore, in his view, the actions of the Ministry of Communications of Brazil would be guided, in fact, by the interests of the eastern country”.