Your eyes can show if you are at risk of early death

In a new study published Tuesday in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, a group of researchers reported on the development of an artificial intelligence that can identify the risk of early death just by assessing a person’s retina. The experiment conducted in the United Kingdom could predict the early death of 1,871 individuals.

The algorithm predicts someone’s age based on analysis of the retina, and the logic goes like this: if the person is 50 years old and the artificial intelligence pointed to 51, the chances of dying in the next 11 years increase by 2%. The article suggests that the retina is highly sensitive to the damage of aging, and because this tissue hosts blood vessels and nerves, it can provide important information about an individual’s vascular and brain health.

Following this same line of reasoning, previous studies have even pointed out that retinal photographs can help predict cardiovascular risk factors, for example.

Eyes can show whether a person is at risk of early death, study finds (Image: ian dooley/Unsplash)

There are other ways of predicting what researchers call “biological age”, which means how much the biological structures of our organism have aged. However, the methods are expensive, time-consuming and invasive, while the technique used by the team (scanning the retina) takes less than 5 minutes.

“Our findings indicate that retinal age difference may be a potential biomarker of aging that is closely related to mortality risk,” the study concludes.

Source: British Journal of Ophthalmology