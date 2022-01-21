Youtuber accused of causing plane crash to generate views

Former US Olympian and YouTuber Trevor Jacob is being accused of shoot down your own plane purposefully to generate clicks and views on your YouTube channel. The video of the flight was published on the platform on November 24, and shows Jacob abandoning the plane parachute while filming the aircraft crashing in Los Padres National Forest, California. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the case.

The video has already surpassed more than a million views and received more than 5 thousand comments, which are currently disabled. The footage shows Jacob flying in the Taylorcraft BL64 model (recently purchased by the youtuber) from Lompoc City airport in Santa Barbara to the destination of Mammoth Lakes, where he would practice sports such as snowboarding. as determined by The Drive, it is possible that the current video on Jacob’s channel is a shortened version of what was originally uploaded to YouTube.

Along the way, Jacob says that the plane’s engine was supposedly losing power, and that he couldn’t restart it. The pilot then decides abandon the aircraft, pointing the plane down and jumping with a parachute. As it landed on the ground, the youtuber continued filming the fall from his Taylorcraft BL64 heading into the woods.

With the large number of views, many experts began to dispute the veracity of the accident, and reaction videos about what happened were published to point out possible scenarios in the video. One of the frauds raised would be about Jacob saying that he “always used parachutes for situations like this”. Several youtubers showed that the pilot never used a parachute on his other filmed flights.



Taking Off Channel reviews Trevor Jacob’s video

Other disagreements include a disconnected fuel valve and the plane’s front camera being turned off moments before the problem happens, for example. The FAA has stated that it is analyzing the event and that it does not discuss open investigations with the public. Although Jacob received his private pilot license in mid-2020, it is up to the authorities to decide if it was an amateur accident or if the video was planned.