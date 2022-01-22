10-year-old girl survives subzero cold by hugging mutt





A stray dog, without an owner, saved a 10-year-old girl from sub-zero freezing cold with blizzard in Russia. Hugging him, the girl warmed and survived until she was found.

Vika got lost 800 meters from her home on her way home from school in Uglegorsk.

She was located 18 hours after her disappearance, sitting on a mattress on the porch of a shelter and clinging to a homeless dog.

Miracle

She told authorities she was “hugging the cute dog to keep warm”.

Temperatures dropped to ‘minus’ 11 degrees Celsius during the snowstorm.

“The fact that the girl has remained alive in this climate is truly a miracle,” volunteer researcher Anatoly Ivanov told The Siberian Times.

“We were looking all night, nothing was visible, our hands were freezing even with the gloves on. It was difficult to straighten the fingers. In the morning, we began to think that she would not be found alive. How can you survive such a nightmare? And outside?” she questioned.

According to ASTV, the girl was taken to a local hospital but managed to return home the same day. She had an anti-freeze treatment.

Now the plans are to honor the dog that saved Vika.

The search teams are looking for this angel and who knows, maybe he will be adopted by one of them…

With information from Sunnyskyz