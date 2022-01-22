1956 bridge to be completely interdicted after pillar displacement – Gerais

Bridge on MGc-367 will be completely closed from Saturday (22/1) (photo: CBMMG/Disclosure) A bridge built in 1956, 186 meters long, will be completely closed from this Saturday morning (22/1). The structure on MGC-367 in Diamantina, Central Region of Minas, suffered displacement in one of the 13 pillars, with a consequent crack in the roadway, and has been closed to heavy vehicle traffic since yesterday (20/1).

“After an inspection carried out by engineer Wagner Antnio Gonlaves da Silva, a specialist in structures at the Department of Highways (DER), it was decided that the bridge would be completely closed from 01/22/2022 at 8 am”, communicates the Fire Department, per note.

The bridge, which is over the Jequitinhonha River, is 8 meters wide and has 12 spans. The MGC-367 highway connects the Jequitinhonha Valley and Bahia, as well as other cities such as Belo Horizonte, passing through Diamantina.

The displacement of the pillar also caused a crack in the track. (photo: CBMMG/Disclosure)

“In this way, the KM 564 bridge will be completely banned for vehicles and passersby, who must make detours avoiding the path. The Military Police is already on the scale near the city of Diamantina, alerting drivers about the situation”, explain firefighters.