1956 bridge to be completely interdicted after pillar displacement – Gerais

Firefighters and other authorities analyze bridge structure on MGC-367
Bridge on MGc-367 will be completely closed from Saturday (22/1)

A bridge built in 1956, 186 meters long, will be completely closed from this Saturday morning (22/1). The structure on MGC-367 in Diamantina, Central Region of Minas, suffered displacement in one of the 13 pillars, with a consequent crack in the roadway, and has been closed to heavy vehicle traffic since yesterday (20/1).

“After an inspection carried out by engineer Wagner Antnio Gonlaves da Silva, a specialist in structures at the Department of Highways (DER), it was decided that the bridge would be completely closed from 01/22/2022 at 8 am”, communicates the Fire Department, per note.

The bridge, which is over the Jequitinhonha River, is 8 meters wide and has 12 spans. The MGC-367 highway connects the Jequitinhonha Valley and Bahia, as well as other cities such as Belo Horizonte, passing through Diamantina.

Structure of the MG-367
The displacement of the pillar also caused a crack in the track.

“In this way, the KM 564 bridge will be completely banned for vehicles and passersby, who must make detours avoiding the path. The Military Police is already on the scale near the city of Diamantina, alerting drivers about the situation”, explain firefighters.

Bridge on MG-367
Authorities analyzed the structure of the bridge built in 1956 (photo: CBMMG/Disclosure)

alternate route

Drivers passing through this region should take the MGC-451 highway that goes to Olhos D’gua/Bocaiva, then take the BR-135 highway to Curvelo and access the MGC-259 highway to Gouveia/Diamantina, or vice versa. back

“This measure is a preventive action, alternative measures will soon be adopted”, guarantees the Fire Department.

