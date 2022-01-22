1956 bridge to be completely interdicted after pillar displacement – Gerais

A bridge built in 1956, 186 meters long, will be completely closed from this Saturday morning (22/1). The structure on MGC-367 in Diamantina, Central Region of Minas, suffered displacement in one of the 13 pillars, with a consequent crack in the roadway, and has been closed to heavy vehicle traffic since yesterday (20/1).
The bridge, which is over the Jequitinhonha River, is 8 meters wide and has 12 spans. The MGC-367 highway connects the Jequitinhonha Valley and Bahia, as well as other cities such as Belo Horizonte, passing through Diamantina.
“In this way, the KM 564 bridge will be completely banned for vehicles and passersby, who must make detours avoiding the path. The Military Police is already on the scale near the city of Diamantina, alerting drivers about the situation”, explain firefighters.
alternate route
Drivers passing through this region should take the MGC-451 highway that goes to Olhos D’gua/Bocaiva, then take the BR-135 highway to Curvelo and access the MGC-259 highway to Gouveia/Diamantina, or vice versa. back