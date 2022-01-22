4 reasons to be hopeful about the reorganization of Americanas (AMER3) – Money Times

This Friday (21) was the last day of trading in the shares of American stores (LAME3;LAME4) In the purse.

As of Monday, the shares will be grouped into Americanas SA (AMER3).

With this, the company will become a corporation (company without a controlling group) listed on the highest governance level — the Novo Mercado.

Since the restructuring was announced, with the end of B2W, Americanas shares did not rise as expected. Added to this, there was a deterioration of the macroeconomic environment.

Despite that, for XP, the restructuring will be positive. The brokerage cites four factors to support optimism:

improvement of the company’s governance standards; end of the holding discount present in LAME3 and LAME4; increase in AMER3 liquidity; exchange ratio favorable to minority shareholders.

XP maintained its neutral recommendation for the paper, with a target price of BRL 45 “due to the challenging dynamics of the sector in the face of increased competition and macroeconomic deterioration”.

shot

Just this week, the share of Americanas soared 15%.

In addition to the decline in the yield curve, which relieved other companies in the retail sector, the action reflects rumors that the company will acquire Marisa stores (AMAR3).

“These rumors started in August of last year and have gained momentum now that Americanas is undergoing a corporate reorganization process, with the merger of the shareholding base of LAME4/LAME3 with AMER3”, says the brokerage. Great Investments.