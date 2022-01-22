4 reasons to be hopeful about the reorganization of Americanas (AMER3) – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on 4 reasons to be hopeful about the reorganization of Americanas (AMER3) – Money Times 0 Views

American stores

This Friday (21) was the last day of trading in the shares of American stores (LAME3;LAME4) In the purse.

As of Monday, the shares will be grouped into Americanas SA (AMER3).

With this, the company will become a corporation (company without a controlling group) listed on the highest governance level — the Novo Mercado.

Since the restructuring was announced, with the end of B2W, Americanas shares did not rise as expected. Added to this, there was a deterioration of the macroeconomic environment.

Despite that, for XP, the restructuring will be positive. The brokerage cites four factors to support optimism:

  1. improvement of the company’s governance standards;
  2. end of the holding discount present in LAME3 and LAME4;
  3. increase in AMER3 liquidity;
  4. exchange ratio favorable to minority shareholders.

XP maintained its neutral recommendation for the paper, with a target price of BRL 45 “due to the challenging dynamics of the sector in the face of increased competition and macroeconomic deterioration”.

shot

Just this week, the share of Americanas soared 15%.

In addition to the decline in the yield curve, which relieved other companies in the retail sector, the action reflects rumors that the company will acquire Marisa stores (AMAR3).

“These rumors started in August of last year and have gained momentum now that Americanas is undergoing a corporate reorganization process, with the merger of the shareholding base of LAME4/LAME3 with AMER3”, says the brokerage. Great Investments.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Indebted families in São Paulo break record

The percentage of indebted households in the city of São Paulo reached 74.5% in December, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved