5 foods to boost immunity and protect yourself from disease

The current moment of respiratory disease outbreak has brought to light the need to adopt healthier habits. With a strengthened immune system, the body is able to respond better and get rid of some diseases faster.

a great way to boost immunity is to bet on foods rich in substances important to the body. If you want to stay away from flu, colds and other health problems, check out 5 foods you should include in your diet.

citrus fruits

Rich in vitamins and fiber, citrus fruits are potent antioxidants and stimulate the response against infectious processes. In addition, they improve blood circulation and prevent cardiovascular diseases. Orange, lemon, strawberry, pineapple, kiwi and tangerine are good examples of fruits that should be present in your routine.

Sweet potato

An ingredient that is not lacking on the athletes’ table, sweet potatoes are a source of vitamins, antioxidants and carbohydrates. It strengthens the immune system, reduces cholesterol, helps control blood glucose and is still powerful to improve the physical conditioning of those who practice exercises.

Garlic

The food contains allylic sulfates, substances with anti-inflammatory properties that act directly on the immune system. Its daily consumption is indicated for those who want to strengthen immunity, maintain heart health and control cholesterol.

Ginger

This ingredient is a great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, which prevents and treats diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Ginger has thermogenic properties that accelerate metabolism and increase the burning of body fat, helping to lose weight.

Natural yogurt

The last tip is natural yogurt, food with probiotic action that acts in the regulation ofThe intestine. In addition to strengthening the body’s defenses, it is delicious and very versatile. To enhance its effect, consume daily with flaxseed, oats and honey.