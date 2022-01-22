5 Shortcuts You Need to Use on Mobile | System Tools

Android and iPhone (iOS) phones have shortcuts to access system resources. The main objective is to streamline the use of recurring user functions, facilitating day-to-day navigation. Each manufacturer modifies the shortcuts according to smartphone models and operating system version, but many features are present in both Apple and Google OS.

The following list shows five mobile shortcuts that make accessing features faster. See how to activate each of them and optimize your time using your smartphone.

1 of 5 Discover five shortcuts to access resources faster on Android and iOS — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo Discover five shortcuts to access resources faster on Android and iOS — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo

By default, Samsung phones display the brightness control bar under the notifications. That means having to drag all the notifications down whenever you want to change the screen brightness.

But it is possible to change this and put the control on top. To do this, first expand the notification center and tap the little arrow next to the bar. Then activate the “Display control on top” switch and confirm with “Done”.

2 of 5 Action to put the brightness control above the notifications on Samsung devices — Photo: Playback/Samsung Action to put brightness control above notifications on Samsung devices — Photo: Playback/Samsung

2. Take photo with volume button

Both iOS and Android allow you to configure the volume buttons for capturing photos and videos. With the feature, the camera app is opened even if the cell phone has the screen locked, so that the user does not miss the ideal moment of registration.

The procedure varies depending on the brand and version of the operating system. On LG smartphones, for example, the function is activated in “Settings” in the “Shortcut key” section. On the Samsung, the option is in the camera settings, under “Shooting Methods”.

Apple phones also take photos and videos with the volume buttons. Registration is done according to the mode activated in the camera app; if portrait mode is selected, this is how the image will be taken when pressing “increase” or “decrease”. Depending on the iOS version, pressing and holding the buttons will start a video.

3 of 5 Activation of the shortcut to take photo with the volume button — Photo: Playback/LG Activation of the shortcut to take photo with the volume button — Photo: Playback/LG

3. Move cell phone to activate flashlight

Since the release of Android P in 2018, Google’s system supports gesture navigation. The technology activates several features of the cell phone just by moving the device or performing simple touches, which makes it easier to perform the most used operations in everyday life.

One of the most useful gesture shortcuts is the one that activates the flashlight by shaking the device. On Motorola cell phones, just enter Moto Actions and turn on the “Quick Flashlight” switch. Once the feature is activated, the light will be on whenever the user shakes the device twice in a row.

4 of 5 Activation of the shortcut to activate the flashlight when moving the cell phone on the Motorola smartphone — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Activation of the shortcut to activate the flashlight when moving the cell phone on the Motorola smartphone — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

4. Deactivate call by turning cell phone down

Samsung smartphones allow you to mute calls simply by turning the phone upside down. The feature speeds up the process of hanging up on a call, which is ideal in situations where silence is required, such as in the classroom, movie theater, or at a doctor’s appointment.

To activate the shortcut, enter the settings and go to “Motions and gestures”. Then just turn on the “Mute easily” switch. Motorola’s Gesture Navigation has a similar shortcut, but it activates “Do Not Disturb” mode by turning the phone face down.

5 of 5 Mobile Settings bring shortcut options — Photo: Playback/Samsung Mobile settings bring shortcut options — Photo: Playback/Samsung

5. Double tap to turn off screen

Another very convenient shortcut from Samsung is the double tap to turn the screen on or off. Access is also through the “Movements and gestures” menu, allocated in the advanced features of the settings.

