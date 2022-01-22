6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes wide area of ​​Japan

The AMJ-Japan Meteorological Agency reported on the an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 occurred at 1:08 am on Saturday (22).

THE epicenter was at Hyuga-Nada, on the coast of the Pacific Ocean, in the Kyushu region, at a depth of 40 km.

The earthquakes were of intensity 5 strong, 5 weak, 4 and below.

In the cities of Saiki, Oita and Takeda in Oita Prefecture, and Takachiko and Nobeoka in Miyazaki Prefecture, the tremors were strong.

In Sakumo (Kochi); Aso, Takamori and Ubuyama (Kumamoto); Usuki and Yufu (Oita); and Tsuno, Misato and Shiiba (Miyazaki), the tremor was of weak intensity.

But in other cities in Yamaguchi, Ehime, Kochi, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures, there was an intensity 5 tremor.

In several cities in the prefectures of Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Ehime, Kochi, Fukuoka, Saga, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki and Kagoshima, there was an earthquake of intensity 4.

In other prefectures such as Hyogo, Tottori, Shimane, Okayama, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Tokushima, Kagawa, Ehime, Kochi, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki and Kagoshima the tremor was of intensity 3.

Tremors of intensity 1 and 2 were observed in all these provinces above, those of the Tokai, Kansai, Hokuriku and even Tokyo region.

According to the AMJ there is no risk of a tsunami as a result of this earthquake.

Surveys are being carried out to verify whether human and material damage has occurred.

Soon after, at 1:17 there was one more, light; then, at 1:21 am, another earthquake occurred at the same location, of magnitude 4.5, with maximum intensity 3 with tremors in Miyazaki and Oita.