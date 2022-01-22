6 of the 18 cities in the Metropolitan Region have higher incidences of Covid cases than Fortaleza – Metro

The city of Pindoretama, in Ceará, is the one that recorded, in this first half of January 2022, the highest incidence of Covid-19 among the 18 municipalities that make up the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza (RMF), reaching the rate of 1,512 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The index is almost five times higher to that observed in the capital of Ceará, which registered an incidence rate of 342 in the same period (January 1st to January 15th of this year).

As well as Pindoretama, five other municipalities surpass Fortaleza’s rate: eusebius (1,355), maranguape (635), pacatuba (462), aquiraz (502) and weepy (370). The data are from Integrasus, the official platform of the State Department of Health (Sesa), collected by the report of the Northeast Diary.

The incidence rate is important to estimate the risk of occurrence of Covid-19 cases in the population of these municipalities. The calculation takes into account the number of confirmed cases, divided by the number of inhabitants and multiplied by 100,000.

In the previous fortnight, that is, between December 15 and 31, there were five cities whose incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants exceeded the rate of Fortaleza, which at the time was 83: eusebius (216.3), Pindoretama (131.3), paracuru (122.6), Rattlesnake (90.6) and pacatuba (85.1).

Between December 1st and December 15th of last year, that is, about a month ago, there were 9 cities with an incidence rate higher than Fortaleza, which in that period had a rate of 16.6: Pindoretama (189.6), paracuru (65.6), Rattlesnake (47.4), eusebius (35.4), Horizon (32.7), aquiraz (28.6) and Sao Goncalo do Amarante (24.8).

In the previous fortnight (November 15th to November 30th), five cities surpassed Fortaleza’s rate (20.4), they were Rattlesnake (135.2), Pindoretama (111.8), eusebius (52.2), paracuru (34.2) and Guaiúba (23).

This scenario depicts a recent pattern in the spread of the virus SARS-CoV-2 in the RMF, with the cases decentralized in the capital of Ceará, different from what had occurred in the first waves. The infectious disease specialist Maurpicio Lopes explains that, “given the high power of transmissibility of Ômicron, the trend is that cases are not so localized in a particular city or region”.

The specialist also warns that it is necessary to strengthen inspections in these regions where there is a higher rate “to enforce the sanitary measures” and emphasizes that the incidence rate is an indicator to be observed and monitored for avoid bed saturation.

Jump in cases turns on alert

The city of Pindoretama, with about 20 thousand inhabitants, is the one that repeats the most at the top of the four fortnights analyzed, taking the lead in two of them and, in the other two, it appears in second place as the highest rate of the RMF.

The Municipal Health Secretary and Vice-President of the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of Ceará (Cosems-CE), Rilson Andrade, relates the growth of infection records to the increase in tests applied in the city.

In the first 15 days of January, 820 exams were applied, with 316 positive. In the same period last December, Pindoretama applied only 276 tests.

Rilson Andrade Secretary of Health of Pindoretama In the same period, Pindoretama recorded one of the highest percentages, if not the highest, of people tested in this region, and this is one of the main factors that raises our incidence rate, because obviously the more patients are tested, the more the disease can be discovered. among these.

Despite justifying the increase, Rilson recognizes that the moment “brings a lot of concern” given the “high transmissibility of this new variant”, Ômicron.

However, he points out that the higher incidence rate has not represented an overload in the Municipality’s health system. Of the 20 beds clinics available at the City Hospital, only 3 are busy with patients infected by Covid-19.

With the aim of reversing this scenario of high infections, Rilson Andrade says that the Municipality “intensified the patient monitoring and their direct contacts, in addition, we focused on the care of flu syndromes in all PSF’s, and we doubled the number of medical professionals at the municipal hospital during the day”.

He also highlights “the inspection with the health surveillance team at the events that until then are released by the state decree” and anticipated that a municipal decree will be released this week “with more restrictions, that are necessary at the moment to contain the advance of the disease”.

Asked whether this increase in cases would be related to a lower adherence of the population to health determinations, the Municipal Health Department did not comment on the question.

Incidence in Ceará

When expanding the time frame from 15 to 20 days in January, Eusébio surpasses Pindoretama in the position of highest incidence rate not only of the RMF, but of the entire state. Between January 1st and January 20th, the rate in Eusébio is 1,753.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, ahead of Pindoretama, whose rate is 1,536.4, in the same period of time.

Check out the ten highest rates in the state and the respective confirmed cases:

Eusébio: rate of 1,753.1 and 940 infections

Pindoretama: rate of 1,541.3 and 317 infections

Maranguape: rate of 842 and 1,086 infections

Cruz: rate of 729 and 181 infections

Alto Santo: rate of 723.2 and 124 infections

Jaguaribe: rate of 715.1 and 248 infections

Russian: rate of 713.6 and 558 infections

Guaramiranga: rate of 712.5 and 37 infections

Tauá: rate of 684.7 and 403 infections

Aquiraz: rate of 657.8 and 528 infections

The data concern the period from 1st to 20th of January. The numbers were extracted from IntegraSus at 12:43 pm this Friday (21).

At the opposite end is the city of abaiara, with an incidence rate of only 8.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In absolute numbers, the city of Cariri in Ceará registered only 1 case this beginning of the year.