6 reasons to cut back on sugar, a food that impairs fertility

Eating a sweet is really delicious, but it’s not news that the sugar it is no wonder for health. When consumed in excess, food can cause damage to the body, such as impairing fertility.

Read more: Belly bloated and with colic? Find out what it could be and what to do to improve

When ingested, sugar quickly turns into fat, which contributes to weight gain. This rapid absorption also affects hormonal balance, which can cause serious diseases such as diabetes.

Although not all the harmful effects of food are known, doctors and experts can point out many of its disadvantages. meet six reasons to reduce consumption of sugar and have a healthier life.

1 – It impairs fertility

“Excessive consumption of sugar can lead to an inflammatory process with a consequent risk of oxidative stress, which can damage the DNA of germ cells, increase the frequency of harmful mutations and unbalance the expression of genes that act in reproduction, thus compromising the process. reproductive system”, explains Marcelo Sady, postdoctoral fellow in Genetics.

2 – Commits to oral health

“One of the main problems in this regard is the formation of cavities, which occurs when the bacteria in the mouth metabolize the sugar we consume, making the pH of the mouth acidic and, consequently, causing the demineralization of tooth enamel and the appearance of cavities. And the worst thing is that the onset of this action occurs a few hours after the ingestion of sugar. In addition, sugar also favors the accumulation of bacterial plaque which, when not properly removed, can also cause gingivitis and bad breath”, warns dental surgeon Hugo Lewgoy, PhD in Dentistry at USP.

3 – Accelerates aging

“Glycation is the relationship between excessive consumption of refined sugar (carbs) and accelerated skin aging. In this process, glucose that remains in the blood binds to proteins, thus forming AGEs (advanced glycation end products). These AGEs cause tissue disorder, degrading collagen and elastin fibers and leading to loss of skin elasticity, wrinkle formation and tissue aging”, warns nutritionist Luisa Wolpe Simas.

4 – Makes healing difficult

“As the key to aesthetic procedures is collagen stimulation, patients with high markers of oxidative stress tend to achieve less expressive results when undergoing plastic surgery, in addition to being at greater risk of suffering from healing problems and postoperative thrombosis”, says plastic surgeon Beatriz Lassance, from the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP).

5 – It interferes with blood circulation

“With obesity and diabetes, a vicious circle is created in the body, in which obesity feeds back and potentiates the risks of diabetes and high levels of fat in the blood, all converging to a constant and growing threat to cardiovascular health”, he says. the cardiologist and geriatrician Dr. Juliano Burckhardt, member of the Clinical Staff of Hospital Sírio Libanês, of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC) and of the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SBGG).

“In addition, sugar can favor the appearance of cardiovascular problems, causing, for example, the thickening and accumulation of fatty plaques inside the artery walls, with consequent obstruction of these vessels”, he adds.

6 – Feeds cancer cells

“Cancer cells, like all other cells in the body, need sources of energy to survive. While some cells derive this energy from oxygen, others, such as neoplastic cells, use sugar fermentation as a source of energy. In this way, sugar, more specifically glucose, can boost the development of cancer, as it feeds cancer cells, which grow and spread throughout the body”, details Marcella Garcez, director and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).