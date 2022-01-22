A Place in the Sun: Lara has sex with Ravi

In the final stretch of the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, on TV Globo, Lara (Andréia Horta) will take Ravi (Juan Paiva) to the bed. According to the newspaper O Globo, at this point, the two will be very close, since the girl will have been abandoned by Christian (Cauã Reymond).

One night, alone in the restaurant, they will start dancing together. A mood of romance will arise, and Lara will kiss the boy. Then she will take Ravi to her house. Before sex, he will hesitate.

“What’s it? You don’t…”, she asks. “No, on the contrary: I really want it, and for so long that…”, Ravi will say. Lara will interrupt him with a kiss. “You are my best friend, La,” the boy will begin. Ravi will ask if she’s made up and Lara will say, “More than anything. A love like that, no game, no mask. You are the person I admire the most, I love the most. And if that’s not love…”, she will say, kissing him again and starting the sex.

CECÍLIA MANAGES TO STEAL BRENO FROM ILANA

(Fernanda Marques) won’t waste time jumping into the photographer’s arms. It all starts when, in therapy, Breno regrets the absence of his wife Ilana (Mariana Lima). He still tells Virgínia (Regina Braga) that he’s not comfortable at all after having walked away from Cecília, after the kiss that happened between them.

Later, encouraged by Virginia, Breno looks for Cecília to apologize for having avoided her for so long.

Meanwhile, Breno and Ilana’s relationship only gets worse. One fine day, they argue badly and Ilana kicks him out of the house.

Upon hearing the news, Cecília goes to fight to have Breno once and for all. She decides to comfort the photographer and they end up meeting again. Later, completely drunk, she ends up telling Felipe about her interest in Breno (Gabriel Leone) It’s beauty (Bruna Martins).

Felipe ends up telling Rebeca everything (Andrea Beltrão), who is embarrassed to hide such a secret from her cousin, Ilana. One day, Rebeca is filled with courage and warns Ilana: “Cecília stayed with Breno.” Ilana ends the marriage and Breno and the young woman end up becoming lovers!

TOP NEWS

Who is Jade Picon, the influencer who smeared money on banknotes?

BBB22: Check out the before and after of the new edition’s Popcorn

A Place in the Sun: Cecília manages to steal Breno from Ilana