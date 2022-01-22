According to secretary, Bolsonaro should cut R$ 3.1 billion from the 2022 Budget

posted on 01/21/2022 20:56



In practice, the decision shows that the political wing did not fully accept the cut suggested by the Ministry of Economy – (credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The Executive Secretary of the Civil House, Jônathas Castro, said that the vetoes of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2022 Budget should be R$ 3.1 billion, specifically to restore mandatory expenses. This Friday (21/1) is the last day of the deadline for the text to be sanctioned. Castro did not mention which expenses will be cut.

The cut cited by the secretary is less than the R$ 9 billion needed to recover the expenses underestimated in the Budget, as requested by the economic team. In practice, the decision shows that the political wing did not fully accept the cut suggested by the Ministry of Economy.

In a podcast published by Casa Civil, Castro said that the president should not veto any part of the text of the Annual Budget Law (LOA), but only specific expenses. Technically, the readjustment of servers in 2022 was included in the Budget in the personnel annex, one of the parts of the text, but it was approved, as an expense, after a commission amendment.

“There is only one nominee, following the essential veto, of vetoing R$ 3.1 billion to be able to recover personnel expenses, all of this very well discussed, very well articulated with all the actors in the process”, said the secretary.

The staff of the Civil House justified the veto citing a constitutional provision that prohibits the reduction of mandatory expenses with the payment of personnel.