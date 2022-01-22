Actress Elizângela shows improvement and is conscious, but remains on alert

posted on 01/21/2022 20:20 / updated on 01/21/2022 20:32



Actress Elizângela do Amaral Vergueiro – (credit: Raphael Dias/Gshow)

After being hospitalized on Thursday morning (20/1) in a serious condition due to respiratory sequelae caused by a covid-19 infection, actress Elizângela, 67, showed an improvement in her health. According to the artist’s manager, Lauro Santanna, she is conscious and the saturation has improved, however, she remains on alert.

“I spoke to her daughter around 2 pm, who is closely monitoring the situation, and she gave me this information. She is still in the red room because her respiratory part is more sensitized because she has already had pulmonary emphysema, but her saturation is much better and stabilized,” Santanna told The globe.

Elizangela was rescued by professionals from the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, in Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense (RJ), with “a lot of shortness of breath” and low oxygenation. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 on January 12, but the virus is no longer active in her system. However, the respiratory consequences remain active.

The city hall of Guapimirim reported that the actress had already gone to the hospital last week, feeling unwell. At the time, Elizangela was treated, medicated and discharged. On Thursday, she returned to the health center in a more serious condition, being taken to the red room, where doctors managed to stabilize her.

Anti-vaccine: Actress raises suspicion that she is not vaccinated

Since Elizangela was hospitalized, social networks were invaded by comments that claimed that the artist had not been vaccinated. On Instagram, the actress maintains a strong stance against mandatory vaccination.

On December 18, 2020, Elizangela posted an image in which there is a vaccine and the phrase “Forced penetration without consent is rape”. In the caption, she said that her body followed its own rules.

On Thursday (21/1), the artist’s advice stated that she is “very rebellious” and radically against vaccination. Her manager informed that neither he, nor Elizangela’s daughter, know if she was vaccinated against the disease.

“She is a very cheerful person, high spirits, she doesn’t like to talk about illness. So, we don’t know or not. We’ve never had that kind of conversation,” he said.

Even with the uncertainty, users of social networks took advantage of the case to warn other people who resist immunization, free of charge, about the risks of the disease. “The vaccine is important, don’t believe fake news. The vaccine greatly reduces the chances of complications from covid ”, wrote a user on Twitter.

“This is very sad. An actress as wonderful as Elizângela hospitalized in serious condition because she is a denialist. It’s something you can’t understand”, lamented another profile.