advance of the 3rd wave in Fortaleza is “explosive”, with an increase in deaths

Unlike the previous ones, the third wave of Covid-19 in Fortaleza, which began in mid-December 2021, with the introduction of the new Ômicron variant, had an “explosive” increase. The increase in cases is already reflected in the mortality pattern, although to a lesser extent.

Especially in the first two weeks of 2022, there is a substantial increase in new daily cases. Data are from the epidemiological bulletin of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza published this Friday, 21. The document warns that, even less aggressive, the Ômicron variant has the potential to cause severe cases, “especially in unvaccinated patients or those with incomplete immunization”.

In the Capital, more than half (56.1%) of the samples for the diagnosis of Covid-19 analyzed in the public network laboratories give a positive result. Rate refers to the period between January 14th and 20th. However, despite the increase, data on positive cases are still underestimated mainly “due to underreporting and limited laboratory diagnosis”.

“Even with problems in the flow of information and instability of national systems, associated with underreporting and limited laboratory diagnosis of mild and asymptomatic cases, the epidemic curve, which had been graphically expressing itself as a plateau, started to present an upward slope”, details the report card.

The moving average today (460.3 cases) still reflects the delay in reporting the most recent cases. “Even considering the average of two weeks ago (823 cases) it is possible that the data are greatly underestimated, given the proportion of positivity of almost 60% in reference laboratories’, analyzes the folder.

Between the 14th and 20th, there were 36 deaths, with an estimated moving average of 5.1. With the increase in the index, deaths from Covid-19 were once again considered by SMS a “frequent event”. Considering the month of January, there were 82 deaths caused by the disease. Daily deaths increase again and the average jumps from less than one death a day in December 2021 to more than four in January 2022.

“Increased testing and vaccination coverage with D3 are, along with the need to avoid crowds and use masks, the crucial strategies to mitigate transmission in the current situation”, adds the analysis.

