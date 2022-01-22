After announcing intent to ban Bitcoin, Central Bank of Russia evacuated over bomb threat

The building of the Central Bank of Russia was evacuated this Friday (21) after an anonymous tip about a bomb. According to local media, explosives experts and cynologists with sniffer dogs arrived at the scene.

“The Bank of Russia received an anonymous threat about a bomb. Personnel have been evacuated, all necessary services have been called in, an investigation is underway.” confirmed the Central Bank.

According to local news, the Bank of Russia received a message that the building in the center of the capital had a bomb. The message was received by the Central Bank of Russia a day after the institution announced a possible ban on cryptocurrency operations in the country.

According to some Russian media sources, the threat mentioned the Central Bank’s proposal to ban cryptocurrency mining.

Central Bank of Russia wants to ban Bitcoin

The Bank has been pushing for a total ban on cryptocurrencies in the country as Russians increasingly use cryptocurrency payments to donate to “undesirable organizations”.

The Central Bank proposed to completely ban cryptocurrencies and mining in Russia. The ban applies to the issuance, circulation and exchange of cryptocurrencies (including cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency sellers and P2P platforms).

According to the regulator, cryptocurrencies are primarily used by individuals for speculation, transfers abroad, and avoiding requirements to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

In addition, it is proposed to introduce liability for violating the ban on the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for goods.

Russia and Bitcoin

Russia is the third largest Bitcoin miner in the world, behind only the United States and Kazakhstan, after China banned bitcoin mining last year.

BitRiver, Minespot and BitCluster are the largest cryptocurrency mining companies in the country.

Currently, making payments for services and products with cryptocurrencies is illegal in the country, but investing and buying cryptocurrencies through exchanges is allowed.

On this, Elizaveta Danilova, head of the central bank’s financial stability department, said that Russians will still be able to own cryptocurrencies abroad, but regulators will track their holdings.

“We consider it very important to ban the use of Russian financial infrastructure to buy cryptocurrencies. We think this will help remove a significant part of the risk and ensure that cryptocurrency is not as popular,” she said.

On the other hand, Asian countries have long discussed the regulation of cryptocurrencies. Each country has its own reason for regulating cryptocurrencies. Recently, India cited money laundering and terrorist financing as a reason to regulate the industry.

Russia’s central bank also added that it will work with regulatory authorities in all countries where cryptocurrency exchanges are registered to collect information about Russian customer operations.