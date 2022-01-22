After authorization for Naiara’s music, Marília’s brother manifests

After the LeoDias column exclusively published that Naiara Azevedo’s team received permission from the family of Marília Mendonça, who passed away at the end of 2021, to release the track 50 Percent, Marília’s brother went public to confirm the information. Through his Instagram account, João expressed that he values ​​respect and that despite having authorized the premiere of the song, he and his family did not allow the new video clip that the current BBB recorded to be released.

Read the statement by Marília Mendonça’s brother: “As reported, Naiara Azevedo’s team came to us and understood our position against the release of a recording made after Marília’s death. A totally different video from what Marília had done in life and that had an appealing tone of sadness and suffering. My sister always brought joy and happiness wherever she went, this is the image we want to defend. We were never against the release of the video made in life by Marília with Naiara, that was her will and it will be respected. Naiara Azevedo’s team committed not to use the video recorded after Marília’s death and will use the video clip recorded while Marília was alive to promote the song 50%. I apologize for the untimely way I acted, harshly criticizing the artist Naiara. When my mother found out about the video they wanted to release, she was very sad and seeing her like that made me lose my mind and I acted impulsively. Today, with a cool head, I recognize that I was harsh with my words and for not being committed to the mistake, I apologize to Naiara and her entire team”.

Naiara Azevedo and Marília Mendonça Naiara Azevedo and Marília Mendonça Naiara Azevedo was criticized on social media for her tribute to Marília Mendonça on Sunday with Hulk and vented on InstagramReproduction / Instagram Naiara Azevedo Naiara Azevedo’s DVD has 13 tracks naiara azevedo 2 Naiara Azevedo was the last participant to be announced for BBB22 0

In the new material recorded for the DVD, Naiara gets emotional when she sees Marília’s image on the screen and starts crying. Dona Ruth does not want her daughter’s image to be associated with suffering, sadness or any feeling of pain. That is, the feat. 50 Percent will be released, but not the way Naiara and team had planned.

Other feats from Marília are still planned, with Lucas Lucco, Ludmilla, Guilherme and Santiago and Zezé Di Camargo.