After his mother’s funeral, Bolsonaro goes to the lottery to bet on Mega-Sena and returns to Brasília | Santos and Region

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned to Brasília (DF) this Saturday morning (22), after traveling to Eldorado, in the interior of São Paulo, to accompany the wake and burial of his mother, Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, who died at 94. years, in the early hours of Friday (21). Before, Bolsonaro went to a lottery to bet on Mega-Sena.

Bolsonaro traveled to Eldorado accompanied by his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, and two children: Flávio and Renan. The president arrived in a hurry, after the interruption of an international trip to Suriname, from where he was supposed to go to Guyana.

This Saturday, around 9 am, Bolsonaro left the family’s residence, where he spent the night, spoke to the press and some residents. He was accompanied by his son Flávio. Afterwards, the president and his son went to a lottery shop in the city, around 10:15 am, to bet on the Mega-Sena.

Shortly afterwards, at 10:50 am, the president, his family and the presidential entourage boarded two helicopters bound for Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, where they take another flight to Brasília. There is no official schedule for this weekend.

Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro was buried this Friday afternoon at the Central Cemetery of Eldorado. She had been hospitalized since Monday (17) at Hospital São João, in Registro, and died after two cardiac arrests during the night.

The opening of the wake took place around 10:15 am, in the parish hall of Nossa Senhora da Guia Church in Eldorado. Bolsonaro’s five brothers – Vânia, Solange, Denise, Renato and Ângelo – were present during the morning at the wake.

The president arrived at 3:15 pm in Eldorado. During the wake, Bolsonaro made a brief speech into the microphone. The video with the testimony was posted on his social network.

“Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, my father, left us in 1985. Today, Mrs. Olinda Bonturi, my mother, leaves us. An example of a mother of seven children. A great suffering befell all of us, especially Mrs. Olinda , when, in the city of Ribeira, she lost a child. There is no greater pain for us than losing a child. My mother’s departure is part of the natural cycle of life. But even so, it is difficult to understand death. And , at this moment, I only ask our all-merciful God to grant my mother eternal life,” the president said.

At around 4:30 pm, the wake ended and the procession began, on foot, which accompanied the body to the municipality’s Central Cemetery, where the president’s father, Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, was also buried. In addition to the family, residents of the city participated in the procession.

Bolsonaro was moved throughout the procession. At the cemetery, the president helped carry the coffin to the grave. Olinda was buried at 5 pm.

The announcement of the mother’s death was made by the president on his social networks. “With regret the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome her in his infinite goodness,” he wrote on Twitter.

Olinda Bolsonaro was hospitalized at Hospital São João, in Registro, since last Monday. She lived in Eldorado (SP), which is approximately 52 kilometers away from Registro and does not have a referral hospital.

In the same publication in which he announced the death of his mother, Bolsonaro also stated that he was preparing to return to Brazil. Bolsonaro traveled this Thursday morning (20) to Paramaribo, in Suriname, and arrived in the city around 12:00, Brasília time. This was the first stop on a two-day trip that would also include Guyana.

In addition to Jair Bolsonaro, children and grandchildren made farewell posts to Olinda Bolsonaro. O filho do presidente e vereador Carlos Bolsonaro foi um dos primeiros a se manifestar nas redes sociais após a morte da avó: “Owwwww meu Grande Pai”, escreveu ele no Twitter e no Instagram.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy and son of the president, also made a post about her death. “My grandmother Olinda has sadly passed away. May God receive her in the best possible way. In memory of sweet moments from my childhood to the most recent with her and her peculiar laugh”, he said, who also posted the same video with family photos published by dad.

Renato Bolsonaro, the president’s brother, selected a series of photos with his mother. He made an emotional text, saying that he would like to have a few more minutes with his mother, and that her memory will not be erased.

