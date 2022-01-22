After ICMS freeze, did gasoline and diesel increase or decrease?

In effect since January 1, 2021, the freezing of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) of fuels ends in February. Since the decision was taken, gasoline has become cheaper for consumers, while diesel has become more expensive.

The data are from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which evaluates the variations weekly. The result is in line with the amounts charged by Petrobras in its refineries, since in the period the price of gasoline fell and that of diesel rose.

In the week before the freeze, the oil derivative was sold at an average of R$ 6.75. In the first week after the adoption of the measure, the average price rose to R$ 6.91. Now, in the week of January 9, it reached R$ 6.61. The numbers were corrected by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index).

In the case of diesel, the average price before the freeze was R$5.36, rising to R$5.50 a week later. In the last ANP survey, the average was R$ 5.42.

Last readjustments

In the most recent adjustment announced by Petrobras, the state-owned company raised the price of gasoline by 4.85% and diesel by 8.08%. The final balance calculated in the period between October 31 and the week of January 9 at the refineries is as follows:

Gasoline: BRL 3.28 to BRL 3.24 (reduction of BRL 0.04, or 1.2%);

Diesel: BRL 3.44 to BRL 3.61 (increase of BRL 0.17, or 4.9%).

Who gets the biggest slice?

Although many attribute the high price of fuel to ICMS, the share destined for Petrobras is the largest. While the tax corresponded to 26.7% of the amount charged for a liter of gasoline (on average) at the end of December, the state-owned company had 34% of the total.

In the case of diesel, the company pockets 56% of the average price per liter.

The state-owned company told UOL that of the BRL 6.61 charged for gasoline in the week ended January 15, only BRL 2.37 belongs to it. “The remaining R$ 4.24/liter refers to federal and state taxes; costs for the acquisition and mandatory blending of anhydrous ethanol into gasoline; in addition to the costs and margins of distribution companies and resellers, portions over which Petrobras has no influence. The ICMS corresponded, on average, to R$ 1.75/liter in the period”, he detailed.