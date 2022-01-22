After the family authorizes the release, Marília Mendonça’s brother apologizes to Naiara Azevedo: ‘I was hard on my words’

João Gustavo explained the reason for the controversy and said he acted impulsively

Reproduction/Instagram/naiaraazevedo Launch of Naiara’s song with Marília caused controversy



the family of Marília Mendonça decided to authorize the launch of a partnership between the singer and Naiara Azevedo. The song 50% would be released during the countrywoman’s participation in Big Brother Brasil. However, the family was against the disclosure of a clip recorded after Marília’s death, different from the one made by the artist in life. Through Instagram stories, the singer’s brother, João Gustavo, explained the situation and apologized for the criticism he made to Naiara. “As reported, the Naiara Azevedo team came to us and understood our position against the release of a recording made after Marília’s death. A video totally different from what she had done in life, with an appealing tone of sadness and suffering”, he justified. “My sister always took happiness wherever she went, this is the image we want to defend. We were never against the launch made in life by Marília with Naiara, that was her will and it will be respected”, said Gustavo.

“I apologize for the untimely way in which I acted, harshly criticizing the artist Naiara. When my mother found out about the video they wanted to release, she was very sad, and seeing her like that made me lose my mind and act impulsively. Today, with a cool head, I recognize that I was harsh with words”, he continued. After Naiara entered BBB 22, João Gustavo stated that she wanted to promote herself. “Congratulations, Naiara, I already knew that, you never deceived anyone. Everyone already knew you were going to join the ‘BBB’ to promote yourself, and I know you won’t get my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I’ll do everything to make sure you don’t stay inside this house. I won’t accept it, people, no one will win over her [Marília] no,” he said at the time.