Air sector warns of blocking new fuel companies at Guarulhos Airport

Associations of airline companies, representatives of more than 290 airlines that carry 83% of the world’s air traffic, filed a joint demonstration on Thursday, January 20, at the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in which they expressed concern with artificial barriers to access the aircraft supply infrastructure at Guarulhos Airport and call for greater competition in the aviation kerosene (QAv) distribution segment.

The demonstration takes place within the scope of an administrative process opened by Gran Petro, in 2014, on artificial barriers to entry and abuse of dominant position – cartel practices – to prevent competitors from accessing Guarulhos international airport, promoted by companies that dominate in pools. the QAv distribution market in Brazil (Raízen, Vibra – ex-BR Distribuidora, and AirBP).

The case, which has already had all the procedural stages concluded, is about to go to trial, establishing a fine that can reach R$ 3.6 billion.

In the demonstration, the Airline Associations show “a great deal of concern” about the supplementary opinion of the Public Ministry, of October 2021, in relation to the finding of the body regarding “barriers to the entry of new competitors in the Fuel Center of the International Airport of Guarulhos – CCAIG”. This is a finding that may be one of the explanations for the excessive rise in QAv prices in Brazil.





In the document filed with CADE, the associations cite data from ABEAR that demonstrate that by the beginning of December 2021, the QAV had already increased by 71%. What’s more, in October alone, the price of aviation fuel rose by approximately 20%.

“This result even surpassed the increase in the price of other fuels, which have constantly been cited as one of the main factors responsible for the increase in inflation itself in Brazil, as in the case of gasoline and cooking gas (LPG)”, say the entities. .

The rise directly impacts aviation companies, as fuel costs represent a third of airlines’ operating expenses.

The document also deals with the recent decision by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) to authorize the import of JET-A – another type of more efficient aviation fuel with more attractive costs for the sector, which will compete with the JET-A1. made in Brazil. But, according to the entities, the simple authorization for the entry of the new fuel will not be able to reflect an effective result for the reduction of fuel costs in Brazil.

“Despite the concern with the issue, it is understood that the full benefit can only be achieved when the rules for access to the infrastructure necessary for the distribution of fuels are clearer and more transparent, from their port storage and sharing of ducts and keroducts to the existing infrastructure within the airports, which will allow broad access to all actors interested in participating in the market”, conclude the Associations.

