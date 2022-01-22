All about the Moto Tab G70: data sheet, price and release | tablet

The Moto Tab G70 tablet is Motorola’s new release, which marks the company’s return to this market. The device has a suggested price of R$ 2,399 and has an 11-inch screen, MediaTek processor and 4G internet version. It can be an interesting option for people looking for good value for money. See below for all the details of the device.

The new device generated controversy for having similar design and technical specifications to the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, which was released before. Motorola argues that they are products sold in different sales channels. In the version with mobile internet, the Moto Tab G70 is sold for R$ 2,599.

🔎 Speedometer reveals the best operators in Brazil; see the ranking

2 of 4 Moto Tab G70 has intermediate hardware — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola Moto Tab G70 has intermediate hardware — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola

Screen Size: 11 inches

Screen resolution: 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels)

Display Panel: IPS LCD (60 Hz)

Main camera: 13 MP (F 2.2)

Front camera: 8 MP (F 2.0)

System: Android 11

Processor: Helio G90T MediaTek MT6785 (octa-core up to 2.05 GHz)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Memory Card: Supports MicroSD up to 1TB

Battery Capacity: 7,7000mAh

Network: Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) and 4G (nano SIM)

Weight: 500 grams

Dimensions: 258.4 x 163 x 7.5 mm

Colors: dark green

Announcement and release: January 2022

Launch price: BRL 2,399

3 of 4 Moto Tab G70 screen — Photo: Publicity/Motorola Moto Tab G70 screen — Photo: Publicity/Motorola

The Moto Tab G70 features an 11-inch display that uses an IPS LCD panel. The display has a 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels), which gives the product a rate of 212 pixels per inch. The refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz, the traditional one for the device’s price range. The panel is exactly the same as on the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus.

Regarding the design, Motorola chose to build the tablet with aluminum alloy. For now it is sold in dark green color. On the front, there is only the device’s screen surrounded by thin edges. The back of the device features the slightly protruding camera and the manufacturer’s discreet “M” mark. Four speakers are distributed on the sides.

Generally, tablets do not deliver very powerful cameras, as their purpose is usually to be used for video calls and simpler photographs, such as documents, for example. The Moto Tab G70 has two sensors: an 8 MP front (f/2.0) and a 13 MP rear (f/2.2). The cameras shoot in Full HD resolution at 30 FPS (frames per second) and feature face recognition and HDR.

4 of 4 Moto Tab G70 has camera and LED flash on the back — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola Moto Tab G70 has camera and LED flash on the back — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola

Despite not having a dual rear camera system, the native camera app has portrait mode, which blurs the background of the records and makes the character stand out. The purpose of the front camera is for video calls, but it should also ensure decent quality selfies in well-lit environments.

performance and storage

The Motorola device has the Helio G90T processor, from MediaTek, with eight processing cores that reach a maximum speed of 2.05 GHz. In terms of speed, the chipset of the product is equivalent to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. To close the package , 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage are delivered, expandable via microSD card up to 1 TB.

The product’s focus is not high performance, as it is a tablet intended for the mid-range market. However, the suite is able to smoothly run productivity apps (such as Google’s productivity suite and Microsoft apps), social networks and even more advanced games with graphics at reduced settings.

According to Motorola, the equipment was designed mainly for multimedia consumption, such as reading e-books and consuming movies and series.

With 7,700 mAh of capacity, Motorola promises more than 15 hours of battery life. This is an interesting number for the device and should be enough to guarantee at least a full day of unplugged use. The model supports fast charging up to 20W and the power supply comes in the product box, along with the USB-C cable.

Android version and extra features

Motorola put a lot of emphasis on the fact that the tablet has the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos technology. Other resources are Google Kids Space, a platform with content aimed at children’s education, and Google Entertainment Space, which works as a multimedia entertainment center.

The Moto Tab G70 has Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), GPS and GLONASS, in addition to a version with 4G (nano SIM). The device also has a fingerprint sensor. It is worth remembering that the product does not have NFC technology, which allows data transmission between nearby devices and payments by approximation.

A detail that should please users is the contents of the box, as Motorola offers free accessories such as protective film and cover for the device. It is possible to use the tablet with an external physical keyboard from the company, sold separately, which is plugged into the POGO-type connector, located on the side of the device.

Launched in January 2022 in the Brazilian market, the Moto Tab G70 is a direct competitor to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Samsung). It is available on Motorola’s official online store for R$2,399 for the Wi-Fi-only version and R$2,599 for the 4G version.

A tip for consumers who are interested in the product is to wait a few weeks for the tablet to be available at more retailers, as prices tend to drop due to competition between merchants.