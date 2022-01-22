All movies, series and their dates

A very promising year begins for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The year 2022 seeks to return little by little to the normality that Disney has been looking for since before the pandemic, the one in which film premieres are accompanied on a recurring basis. Many say that the year 2021 was just a warming, is it?

What they have prepared for the year is dizzying, both in theaters and in the comfort of home through the Disney+ streaming platform. We’ve reviewed every movie and series in the Marvel Universe with confirmed dates for 2022.

Moon Knight – March 30 only on Disney+ [Série];

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 4, 2022 in theaters;

She-Hulk – Series for Disney+ in 2022;

I am Groot — Series of short films for Disney+ in 2022;

Thor Love and Thunder – July 8, 2022 in theaters;

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022 in theaters;

Secret Invasion — Disney+ Series in 2022;

Ms. Marvel — 2022 Disney+ Series;

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — 2022 Disney+ Original Episode.

Marvel schedule in 2022: series, movies and other confirmed productions

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be our first date in theaters. Despite having been planned for a few months ago, the pandemic has again hit the plans of Marvel Studios, which is now betting on May to start this new stage of Phase 4, that is, more expansion of the universe for viewers.

In summer, we will also have Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8). While at the end of the year, we will have the second part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11).

We still have to add Moon Knight, She-Hulk, I am Groot (short films), Secret Invasion, Ms. Marvel and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special series. All series will be available on Disney+.

As you can see, we left out the productions that have not yet been officially confirmed or that are still rumored to arrive in 2022. For example, the second season of What If…?, which, apparently, will be released in the summer of 2022.

However, it should be added that an animated series based on Spider-Man’s origins is also coming soon to Disney+.