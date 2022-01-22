Amazon will open physical clothing store that suggests what you should try on – Link

E-commerce giant opens physical fashion store.

After establishing itself as a giant in e-commerce, Amazon is preparing for another step into retail, going the opposite way of its trajectory. In the US, she prepares to open physical clothing stores – announcement was made this Thursday, 20

The store’s idea is to offer exclusivity and provide a more reserved, fast and technological experience for customers, with automated changing rooms with touch screens for customers to choose clothes and garment recommendation algorithms.

“We wouldn’t do anything in physical retail unless we felt we could significantly improve the customer experience,” said Simoina Vasen, the company’s managing director.

“Amazon Style” was planned near Los Angeles, USA, and is smaller than a typical department store. The clothes are on the shelves and customers use a code in the Amazon app to select the color and size they want. To try on the clothes, which are kept in the back, shoppers line up in a virtual line to a fitting room that they unlock with their smartphone. .

Inside, the dressing room is “a personal space for you to continue shopping without having to leave,” said Vasen. Each has a touchscreen display that allows shoppers to order more items which the team delivers in a secure two-sided locker. “It’s like a magic locker with a seemingly endless selection,” said Vasen.

The screens also suggest items to shoppers. Amazon keeps a record of every merchandise a customer scans so its algorithms customize clothing recommendations. Buyers can also fill out a style survey. When they arrive at the fitting room, employees have already deposited the items requested by customers and others that Amazon has chosen.

Amazon has unveiled the technology to help shoppers choose clothes before. The company has overtaken Walmart Inc as the most bought clothing retailer in the United States, according to an analyst survey. But it still has room to expand and compete with companies like Macy’s and Nordstrom that have opened smaller format stores. Amazon’s line of physical merchandise and convenience stores has yet to surpass those names in the physical world.

The company’s new store aims to appeal to a wide range of shoppers with hundreds of brands, Vasen said, declining to cite examples. The store has hundreds of employees and no cashier, like some Amazon stores. Still, using a biometric system known as Amazon One, customers can pay with a swipe of their palm.