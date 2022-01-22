Americanas: LAME3 and LAME4 shares will no longer be traded next Monday; understand the operation

Continuing with the corporate restructuring process, the shares of the holding Lojas Americanas LAME3 and LAME4 will no longer be traded on B3 as of next Monday (24).

They will be merged into Americanas (AMER3), an action that has been in place since July 2021 and was created from the combination of B2W and Americanas’ assets.

In the current transaction, each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.188964 share of Americanas, for each common or preferred share it holds, an exchange ratio based on economic value at market prices, which, in XP’s view, is favorable to minority shareholders.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Analysts point out that, when completed, the transaction will eliminate the holding structure and reduce the controlling group’s stake to 29.2% in the company (versus 53.2% currently held indirectly).

The group therefore relinquishes control. Thus, Americanas SA becomes a corporation (company without a controlling group) listed on the highest governance level – the Novo Mercado.

This was a demand from many investors, since, in April, when the restructuring was announced, the terms of exchange for the shares kept 3G Capital – formed by the famous trio of investors Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Beto Sicupira – still in the control and also raised doubts about the company’s governance.

So when the “restructuring of the restructuring” was announced in November 2021, it was well received by investors.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlighted at the time that it saw the union of the shareholder bases as positive, making its structure simpler, and also with greater liquidity.

XP also reinforced this view in this week’s report, pointing to seeing the merger as positive, since the operation improves the company’s governance standards, eliminates the holding discount present in LAME3 and LAME4, will increase the liquidity of AMER3 and reflects an exchange ratio favorable to minority shareholders.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The company, according to analysts, also introduced a clause of poison pill, which establishes that, if any competitor or any other shareholder reaches a stake of more than 15% in Americanas, it is obliged to make an offer for the remaining shares at a premium above the share price, which will be 50% above the highest of the following metrics: (i) company value estimated by Discounted Cash Flow; (ii) the highest price negotiated in the last 24 months; and (iii) higher price paid by the shareholder who triggered the clause.

Check out what the change will look like below:

Thus, in a move that encouraged investors, LAME3 and LAME4 shares bid farewell to B3 this Friday and, as of Monday, only AMER3 shares will be traded on B3. On the 26th, the AMER3 shares will be credited to LAME3 and LAME4 shareholders.

In the month, AMER3, LAME3 and LAME4 shares advance between 9% and 10%, but in the last 365 trading sessions the fall in AMER3 assets, for example, is more than 60%.

XP analysts have a neutral recommendation and a target price of BRL 45 per share (still up 32% from the previous day’s close of BRL 34.18) for AMER3 due to the challenging dynamics of the sector in the face of increased competition and macroeconomic deterioration.

Read more: Shopee grows in Brazil and becomes a new threat to retailers

In mid-January, Goldman Sachs reduced the price target for Americanas from R$39 to R$36 (up potential of only 5.3% compared to the previous close), also with a neutral recommendation.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“In the context of heightened volatility and risk perception, we believe that defensive subsectors such as food and drugstore retail, both linked to relatively more stable demand profiles, may continue to outperform discretionary retailers,” the Goldman report said.

According to a compilation made by Refinitiv with 14 analysis houses, 8 recommend buying the asset, while 6 have a neutral recommendation. The average house price target is BRL 59.39, up 74% compared to Thursday’s close.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related