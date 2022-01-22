Android 12 arrives for Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e in Brazil

The Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e smartphones in Brazil started to receive this week the update to the Android 12, new version of the operating system that has the interface One UI 4 and security optimizations. Samsung is slowly sending the update to the devices, with priority for the appliances purchased at retail in general here in the country. Cell phones purchased through carriers should receive the update later.

The Material You design is one of the highlights coming to Android 12. It features smoother animations, rounded corners and larger icons. It is also possible to choose a color palette for icons, menus and fonts according to the wallpaper tones. In the One UI 4 part, the user has a notification area that can be better leveraged, with various customization options.

In addition to the aesthetic change brought about by the new interface, Android 12 also has essential changes in the user privacy. Some elements such as icons on the screen will tell you if an application is using the device’s camera or microphone. By accessing the “Privacy” menu in the settings, device owners can check which permissions were in use in the last 24 hours and which were the data used by each application, for example.

Specifications of Android 12 installed on Samsung Galaxy S10Source: Redação/TecMundo

The operating system also aims to better manage the battery consumption and has a dedicated mode for games. The system optimizes the smartphone’s hardware performance and allows you to record matches and block notifications. Check out the 10 new native features of Android 12.

How to know if Android 12 is now available?

Users will be informed of new software updates through Notifications from the manufacturer itself. When you receive the warning, just follow the steps indicated by Samsung and start the installation.

However, it is possible to check the updates available in the system itself, accessing settings > Software update. The device will show the availability of a newer update, with the option to download and install it. If the system indicates that “your software is up to date”, it is necessary to wait until the smartphone receives Android 12.