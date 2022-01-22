Anitta is disappointed with Rodrigo and chooses her new crush on reality TV News

As soon as BBB 22 started, Anitta already kept an eye on one participant: Rodrigo Mussi, whom she made it clear she wanted to meet outside the house. But, after gaffes committed by him in reality, everything changed. On social media, the singer said she was disappointed with the boy and has already chosen a new crush on Globo’s reality show.

Last Tuesday (18), Anitta even declared herself in love with Rodrigo. “I arrived in Miami now and I went straight to see BBB. Rodrigo, I’m in love, please don’t disappoint me… Don’t be heterotop, bolsominion, sexist, amen,” she wrote.

But the brother’s statements on Thursday (20) and Friday (21) disappointed the singer. Rodrigo sought a relationship discussion with Vinicius Fernandes because he felt belittled for being heterosexual and handsome. He then questioned several colleagues if using the term “traveco” was wrong – even implying that he already knew it was pejorative.

“This crush is going downhill huh? Why did I rush?”, wrote Anitta on her Twitter profile. The comment already has more than 110 thousand likes.

On the same social network, the artist showed that Rodrigo was left behind and that he already has another crush on BBB 22. “Hi, Paulo, what are you doing when you leave this house???”, she asked, referring to Paulo André Camilo , participant of the Camarote.

The singer also commented on Pedro Scooby. She responded to followers saying that she has an ex on the reality show and that she thinks people will like him until the end.

