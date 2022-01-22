annual franchise launch may end

Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision earlier this week, apparently some “high-level employees” at the publisher are already discussing the future of Call of Duty. According to information from Bloomberg, the franchise may no longer have annual releases.

The text states that the publisher is exploring the idea of ​​releasing fewer games to help bolster ownership, given the 36% decline in Vanguard UK sales compared to Black Ops Cold War (2020).

It’s unclear when this longer gap between releases will take effect, but the outlet suggests it will be in 2023. A sequel is still expected to arrive in 2022, and Activision hopes this year’s release will be a redemption of sorts for the franchise.

No information about the new Call of Duty was mentioned, however, some recent rumors suggest which could be a sequel to Modern Warfare focusing on drug cartels in Latin America.

