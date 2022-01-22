Anti-Covid vaccine has a longer effect on those who are physically active – News

There’s no way around it, when it comes to taking care of your health sooner or later you get to the issue of the importance of physical activities for a healthy life. It wouldn’t be different with Covid-19 and the effects of vaccines against the disease.

A study carried out at Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP, with 748 patients, showed that the production of antibodies after immunization is greater and the protection time in the body is longer in physically active people.

Bruno Gualano, professor at the Department of Internal Medicine at FMUSP and a specialist in exercise physiology, explains that the trial began in immunocompromised people and the response was positive.

The researchers extended the study to a group of healthy subjects. “We were able to generalize the responses we got in immunocompromised people. Those who were in the habit of physical activities compared to those who were inactive formed more antibodies against Sars-CoV-2”, reports Gualano.

After six months of the full vaccination schedule, with two doses, protection against Covid-19 decreases and the trial found that active people maintain higher levels of protection for longer.

“This is an interesting fact, especially for immunocompromised people, because they always respond poorly to vaccines in general”, explains the professor.

The study was done with CoronaVac, an immunizer produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, but the specialist believes that the response is the same for other vaccines against Covid-19.

“The behavior, kinetics and response of vaccination are similar. We believe that if the same study is replicated in individuals who receive another type of vaccine, there is a great chance that the result will be the same”, notes Gualano.

“Especially because we already know that those who do regular physical activity respond better to vaccines for other diseases, especially those who are immunocompromised. In this case, I am also talking about the elderly who have a drop in immunity”, he adds.

What is physically active?

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the physically active individual is one who does at least 150 minutes of activity per week, of moderate or rigorous intensity. “The one that if we talk to the person next to us, we gasp. This amounts to 30 minutes of activity, five times a week”, guides the teacher.

Another finding of the study shows that in people who exceed the minimum indicated by the organization, the effectiveness of the immunizing agent is even greater.

“If the person does even more physical activity, for example 350 minutes a week, which is 50 minutes every day, the response is even greater. This is what we call the dose-response effect: the more exercise, the better the vaccine response,” says Gualano.

Changes caused by the pandemic

Taking into account 2020 data from the Vigitel survey (Surveillance of Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey), released last Monday (17), the pandemic reduced the number of active Brazilians, consequently, increased the number of obese people in the country.

“Vigitel’s data draw attention to chronic non-communicable diseases, in the medium and long term, and in the short term with Covid. Healthier people respond better to infections, it’s no different for Covid. We live with a ticking time bomb, since chronic disease is easier to prevent than to pay the price of treatment”, warns the researcher.

Small changes make a difference

To become an active individual, it is not necessary to join the gym, do a high performance sport or take a lot of time from the daily routine. Small changes make a difference.

“It is important to have a more active lifestyle. This involves avoiding cars, avoiding spending too much time on screens [computador, tablets e celulares]. The WHO says: all activities are accounted for, commuting, work, leisure, domestic ones”, Bruno teaches.

Behavior change starts with public policies that help raise people’s awareness. “I even find it funny when someone tells people who live in Ermelino Matarazzo [periferia na zona leste de São Paulo] get off a bus stop before doing physical activity. But in what way? No security, sidewalk, lighting. It is up to the state to make the movement reach that person”, emphasizes the professor.

In the end, the forms of prevention for any disease have the same recipe. “Start somewhere, aim for the recommended. You have reached the minimum, progress. Sooner or later the pandemic will pass, but obesity will continue, chronic diseases will continue. Protection is always the same: good food, no smoking , regular practice of physical activities, maintain a healthy weight”, concludes Bruno Gualano.