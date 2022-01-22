The ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) approved, this Thursday (20), a resolution that establishes the minimum floors per kilometer traveled in the paid road transport service, per loaded axle, established by the PNPM-TRC (National Minimum Floor Policy). of Road Cargo Transport). According to the agency, the new resolution, with the values ​​in the table, will be published soon in the DOU (Official Union Gazette).

According to ANTT, after analyzing the contributions of the process of participation and social control, the agency prioritized market parameters based on the price of diesel (S10); in the drivers’ salary (variable used to measure the cost of labor); in the price of the tire; and in the acquisition value of the tractor-vehicle.

The average readjustment for the load capacity is 9.64%, varying according to the type of load, the number of axles and whether the transport operation is characterized as high performance. For the other parameters, the values ​​will be updated by applying the variation of the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which is 5.856420%.

The law that instituted the National Policy on Minimum Floors for Road Cargo Transport determined that it is incumbent upon the National Land Transport Agency to publish a standard with the minimum floors referring to the kilometer traveled in carrying out freight, per loaded axle, considering the distances and specificities of the loads.

It establishes that ANTT must publish a new table with the minimum floor coefficients updated until January 20th and July 20th of each year, such values ​​being valid for the semester in which the standard is issued. In the event that the rule is not published within the established deadlines, the previous values ​​will remain valid, updated by the Extended National Consumer Price Index, or by another that replaces it, in the accumulated period.