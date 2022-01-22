ANTT publishes table with updated values ​​of road freight

The National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) published, in this Friday (21) edition of the Official Diary of the Union, the table with the new minimum prices for road freight. The update brings an average readjustment of 9.64%, varying according to the type of load, the number of axles and the characterization of the transport operation as high performance.

According to the regulatory agency, the revision of values ​​prioritized market parameters whose share in the total cost of transport represents 80%: diesel price (S10); drivers’ salary (variable used to measure the cost of labor); tire price and tractor vehicle purchase price.

ANTT informed that, for the other variables that influence the cost of transport, the update will be based on the variation of the National Index of Prices to the Extended Consumer (IPCA), of 5.856420%.

It is up to ANTT to prepare the methodology to be applied in the calculation of the table with the minimum freight floors referring to the kilometer traveled in the realization of freight, per loaded axle, for different types of cargo (general, bulk, refrigerated, hazardous and neo-bulk).

The legislation that established the minimum floor table for road freight also determines that it be updated every six months until January 20 and July 20 of each year, or whenever there is a variation of more than 10% in the price of diesel oil.