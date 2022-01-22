Anvisa directors received threats and insults after approval of the use of CoronaVac for children and adolescents | coronavirus

Directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) were threatened and offended after approving the use of CoronaVac for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years. A report by O Globo this Saturday (22) revealed the content of some of these messages. Anvisa confirmed to g1 the sending of emails to employees.

According to O Globo, the threats and offenses arrived via institutional emails from employees on Thursday afternoon (20), when approval took place.

In one of the messages sent to the fifth directorate, a person who identifies herself as Nilza accuses the agency’s employees of putting “innocent lives on a big Russian roulette wheel”. And he says that the agency’s employees will be victims of a “curse”: “(…) the price to be paid will be terrible, I don’t want to be in your shoes and I pray to God in detriment of everyone who has caused pain and suffering to their neighbor , remember if the next one can be within your family (sic.)”

Also according to the report, in another e-mail in a threatening tone, sent at 2 pm on Thursday, the sender accuses the agency’s servers of lack of “love for the country” and also says that “the price that the server will pay will be very high”. “You will certainly not use this experiment for your children and grandchildren” (sic.)”.

According to O Globo, in his weekly live on December 16, President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to disclose the names of the technicians who approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.

“I don’t know if it’s the directors and the president who came to this conclusion or it’s the technical staff, but, whatever it is, you have the right to know the name of the people who approved the vaccine here from the age of five to your son,” Bolsonaro said.

Since then, Anvisa technicians and directors have suffered threats and persecution, by e-mails and on social networks, because of the agency’s role in childhood vaccination. In all, agency employees have received more than 300 threatening emails.

In December last year, the Federal Police opened an inquiry to investigate the case. The inquiry was opened on December 15, the day before the agency authorized the vaccination against Covid of children aged 5 to 11, which would have motivated the intensification of threats.

At the time, TV Globo found that Anvisa directors had received new threats by email. They began to be made to members of the agency in November, but intensified after the meeting in which the entity authorized the use of pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine in children.

On Friday (21), the Ministry of Health announced that it will use doses of CoronaVac in the immunization of children and adolescents.