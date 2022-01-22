Apple AirTag is used to stalk and harass women in the US

Since its launch in April 2021, Apple’s AirTag has raised concerns about user safety. The device is a kind of button with 3 centimeters in size, whose purpose is to help people find their objects, for example, keys, backpacks, lost suitcases.

The small button works by using various types of connections and GPS signals to record the positioning of the lost item. But that brought the risk that someone could also use it as a system to locate people. A matter of BBC pointed out that at least 6 women discovered that they were being harassed with the help of the device.

One of the victims was Amber Norsworthy, 32, from Mississippi, USA. In the interview, she said that on December 27, when she got home, she received notifications on her cell phone and soon found it strange, because the notification noise was different.

The notification said that an unknown device was tracking his movements. The young woman opened the “Find My” app on her iPhone and the scare came.

“The app showed me my entire route. It said ‘last time the owner saw your location was at 3:02 pm’ and I thought ‘that’s it now, I’m home’”.

Concerned, she called the police, who, according to her, said they didn’t know what to do. Norsworthy still doesn’t know exactly where the device is, but he believes it was placed in his car.

As the notification came on her iPhone, the young woman sought Apple support to understand what was happening and the company confirmed that it was an AirTag.

In addition to her, at least 5 more women in the US would have been tracked by the tracking device. To the BBC, Apple said, that it “takes customer security very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of the AirTag.”

There is growing concern that the devices could be spurring a new form of stalking — something that privacy groups predicted could happen when Apple launched the devices last year.