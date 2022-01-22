Arthur Aguiar’s daughter spends the night in ICU







Cardi and Arthur Aguiar with daughter Sophia Photo: Instagram

the influencer Maira Cardi revealed to his followers the reason he was absent from social networks on Thursday, the 20th, the day the actor Arthur Aguiar entered the house of BBB22. In her Instagram Stories, Maíra said that she was with daughter in the hospital, who spent the night in the ICU.

“Sorry for the absence today, such an important day for us. The arrival of Arthur Aguiar that already makes us so proud! Sophia spent the night and morning in the ICU, because of our absence”, he wrote.





Stories by Maira Cardi Photo: reproduction

“I had decided not to say anything here and leave this battle as ours! But in the face of a strong prayer, the answer came to me that this battle is ours! Children are fragile and end up absorbing all the evil that comes”, he said.

Maira explained that the daughter had a respiratory arrest. “Sophia had a respiratory arrest, her throat closes, the larynx closes, and she can’t breathe. So we went to the hospital, they did adrenaline so she could breathe and now she’s undergoing treatment, that’s why she had to stay in the hospital. ICU under observation. Breathing problem is serious. That night we slept sitting up, because when she lies down, it closes again. She is already much better, and I have no doubt that it is because of the prayers you have said.”