Assassin’s Creed would have space travel in its original ending

The game was originally thought of as a trilogy that would end with the Desmond Miles arc.

One of Ubisoft’s current flagship series, Assassin’s Creed was originally intended to be much more restrained, bringing an ending that promised to be quite controversial. According to conspiracy theory researcher Lars de Wildt, the intention of the creators of the series was to develop a trilogy that would end up involving space travel.

The information came after Wildt interviewed several members of the production teams who have worked on the series, including Patrice Désilets (creator of Assassin’s Creed) and Alex Hutchinson, director of the third game. “Put briefly, the third game was going to end with the current day’s conflict resolution, with Desmond Miles taking down Abstero using the combined knowledge and skills of his ancestors, including Altair from AC 1 and Ezio from AC 2.”, explained the researcher.

The story would also explore more of the biblical elements present in the original games, as well as the fact that it’s 2012 and the world is present to end. According to Wildt, Desmond Miles and Lucy would survive and start a new civilization representing the figures of Adam and Eve. — all this aboard a large spaceship.

Ubisoft followed a completely different path

While many of the elements envisioned by Désilets and Hutchinson have come true, Ubisoft decided to take a very different path for the series. The narrative arc starring Desmond Miles did indeed come to an end in Assassin’s Creed III, but the series has continued to receive new chapters — and protagonists — since then.



There’s no sign that Ubisoft will be shutting down the franchise anytime soon., but many elements of the original plan continue to appear in a slightly modified form. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla itself re-establishes possible connections with Adam and Eve, and the presence of the mysterious Isu – who many believe to be alien beings – keeps the sci-fi elements alive.

According to Eurogamer, in 2014 longtime series writer Darby McDeviit explained that the series has many possibilities and therefore it should not be closed. However, he stated that this does not mean that specific narratives cannot be closed for others to emerge and take their place.

