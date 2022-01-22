Aston Villa beats Everton away from home with Coutinho in the starting lineup and Richarlison out

Philippe Coutinho was a starter and participated in Aston Villa’s 1-0 victory over Everton, at Goodison Park, for the 23rd round of the Premier League

Everton and Aston Villa faced each other this Saturday (22) for the 23rd round of the Premier League. At Goodison Park, better for visitors who, with Coutinho titleholder, won by 1 to 0, goal by Good morning.

The two teams arrived at opposite times for the confrontation. You toffees came from defeat away from home to the norwich and without a coach, since Rafa Benitez He was fired.

already the team of Steven Gerrard arrived packed after Philippe Coutinho’s gala debut. The Brazilian came off the bench against Manchester United and commanded the tie reaction.

In the first half, the South Americans appeared. At the start of the game, Douglas Luiz hit a free-kick, which passed close to the goalkeeper’s angle pickford.

Then it was the Argentine’s turn Good morning appear. The striker took a risk from outside the area and put the Everton goalkeeper to work.

The main moment of richarlison it was a stare at cash. The attacker suffered a hard entry from the side and left facing the rival.

Aston Villa’s goal came in stoppage time. worthy took a corner, Buendía deflected it with his head on the first stick and the ball went in crossed, at Pickford’s angle.

Championship status

With the result, Everton is in the 16th placement, with 19 points, while Aston Villa moved up to 10thwith 26.

Coutinho incumbent

After his gala debut against United, when he came off the bench, participated in the first and scored the second goal for Aston Villa, Coutinho won the starting spot.

In the first half, he appeared well inside the area, headed it and almost scored for the visitors.

In the final stage, the midfielder had the chance to leave his in a free kick. However, he hit over the goal.

In the 28th minute, he left the pitch for the entry of Chukwuemeka.

Philippe Coutinho in Everton vs Aston Villa Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

next games

The two teams return to the field in the next few days. Everton face the Brentfordon Saturday (5), at home, at 12:00, for the fourth round of the England Cup.

Aston Villa, on Wednesday (9), at 5 pm, at home, to face the Leeds United, by the Premier League. Both matches will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Everton 0 x 1 Aston Villa

GOALS: Good morning (Aston Villa)

EVERTON: Pickford; Kenny, Mina, Holgate and Godfrey; Townsend (Gordon), Doucouré (Onyango), André Gomes (Allan) and Gray; Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. Technician: Duncan Ferguson.

ASTON VILLA: Emi Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings and Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Ramsey; Watkins (Ings), Buendía (Hause) and Philippe Coutinho (Chukwuemeka). Technician: Steven Gerrard.