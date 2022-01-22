Austria passes law that makes it the first EU country to impose vaccination against covid-19 – International

VIENNA – A Austria officially became this Thursday, 20th, the first country in European Union (EU) to impose an anti-covid vaccination mandatory to try to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, despite the strong opposition that this measure arouses in the population. The law, which will take effect on February 4, was passed by the Austrian parliament on Thursday by 137 votes in favor and 33 against.

Pregnant women, people who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated and those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the last six months are exempt.

Mandatory vaccination against covid-19 is gaining ground in an increasing number of countries for certain professions or population groups. However, the imposition of this requirement on the entire adult population is still unprecedented in the EU and very rare in the world.

Officials said the order was necessary because vaccination rates remain very low in the small Alpine country. “Vaccination is the opportunity for our society to achieve sustainable and continuous freedom, without the virus limiting us,” Conservative government chief Karl Nehammer said before the session. “It’s a topic of very intense debate,” he acknowledged.

Measure, announced in November to boost vaccination in the face of rising cases, was supported by the Greens – coalition partners of the Conservatives – and by the Liberal and Social Democrat parties. Only the extreme right objected, claiming the protection of individual liberties.

Tens of thousands of Austrians have been demonstrating for months almost every weekend against the bill. The protests forced the government to reinforce the protection of vaccination and anti-covid testing centers.

The leader of the far-right FPO party, Herbert Kickl, denounced the project that, according to him, opens the way to totalitarianism. “Today we don’t have a majority in Parliament, but we do have a majority outside,” Kickl declared, vowing to challenge the law.

Cancelable fines

This Thursday, a small demonstration gathered around Parliament. According to Kerstin, a professor who prefers not to reveal her last name, the law is contrary to the Constitution and violates fundamental rights.

Alongside her, other protesters expressed their fears about possible long-term effects of the vaccines and assured that they would not pay the fines. The government claims that its objective is not to multiply the fines.

Refusal to be vaccinated will be subject to fines ranging from €600 to €3,600 (between about R$3,670 to R$22,000), but these will be void if the offender is immunized within a two-week period.

The vote came at a time when Austria is recording a record number of cases due to the spread of the virus. Omicron variant of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, nearly 30,000 cases were recorded in 24 hours.

About 72% of Austria’s 8.9 million inhabitants have a complete vaccination schedule, which is lower than in Austria. France or give Spain.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, one and a half million adults still have to be convinced. To encourage those who still have doubts, the government has launched a raffle for all vaccinated with prizes of €500 to be used in shops, hotels, restaurants and cultural and sports venues.

The government worked with opposition parties on the plan to implement the mandate. The plan indicates that the mandatory vaccine will come into effect in early February, but the application of fines will begin in March.

For starters, the authorities will write to all families to inform them about the new rules. From mid-March, the police will begin to check the population’s vaccination status through routine checks; persons who cannot provide proof of vaccination will be asked in writing to do so and fined if they fail to comply. The mandate is expected to remain in effect until the end of January 2024./AFP and AP