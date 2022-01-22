‘Authorities and the League of Samba Schools were extremely sensitive in postponing Carnival’ says pulmonologist

RIO — The decision by the city halls of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo to postpone the holding of the Samba Schools parades until the Tiradentes holiday weekend, in April, was the decision of the authorities to keep the show in front of the high number of Covid-19 cases. Margareth Dalcolmo, pulmonologist and researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), praised the mayors’ decision and expressed optimism regarding the epidemiological scenario in three months:

Carnival 2022: Grupo Especial parades in Sapucaí will take place on April 22 and 23, Friday and Saturday of the weekend; see details

— I would like to congratulate the authorities and the Liga das Escolas de Samba for the enormous sensitivity they had in postponing the carnival. This responds to an expectation of all of us, doctors and the scientific community. The epidemiological data are of great concern to us, we are still on the upward curve of transmission in Brazil, but we hope that, yes, by April, we will have the most favorable situation that will allow us to make the spectacle that is the most expected and desired.

The City Hall of São Paulo had already announced on Wednesday the sanitary protocol for the carnival parades. Among the measures, there was a maximum occupancy limit of 70% of the public capacity in all sectors, vaccine passport for revelers and the public, as well as the mandatory use of a mask.

Analysis: Sacrificed for our freedom

Dalcolmo said that it is not yet possible to say whether these measures should be maintained in the parades in April.

— It depends because we don’t know what the epidemiological situation will be like in that three-month period. It will depend on several indicators: vaccination rate of the entire population, since we know that, despite the high transmissibility rate of the Ômicron strain, we are protected by the fact that we are vaccinated; a good coverage rate in the pediatric population, since we will have vaccinated a very large number of children by then, the school year will have started and we will have an evaluation thermometer — he explains.

Occupancy in hotels: Postponement of carnival parades should not impact hotel chain

The City Hall of Rio, which announced at the beginning of the year the cancellation of the street carnival, has not yet defined whether the revelry outside the sambadrome can be reconsidered.

— I think the decision includes all group demonstrations, all street carnival demonstrations and parades. I think the decision will have to contemplate both camps, insofar as (the carnival) has been postponed. My impression is that yes, if one is released, the other can be released as well.