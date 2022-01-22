Auxílio Brasil will have 7 new withdrawals until the end of January; see the calendar

A new round of payments from the Brazil aid has been going on since the beginning of the week. The January installment has already reached millions of Brazilians, but the program still has seven new withdrawals until the next 31st to serve even more people.

The federal government’s new income transfer program took its place in the now defunct Bolsa Família. Until December 2022, each beneficiary will be entitled to a minimum installment of BRL 400 per month.

Some rules from the previous initiative were kept, but there were also some changes. One of the most important changes was the creation of extra benefits, some of which are already in effect and others are not. Trust what they are:

Early Childhood Benefit; Family Composition Benefit; Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty; School Sports Allowance; Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship; Child Citizen Assistance; Rural Productive Inclusion Aid; Urban Productive Inclusion Assistance; Transition Compensatory Benefit.

Brazil Aid payment dates

The transfers of money began on January 18, following the order of the final digit of the citizens’ Social Identification Number (NIS). Those with endings 1, 2 and 3 have already received it, while those with ending 4 will receive this Friday.

Thus, there are still 7 withdrawals from Auxílio Brasil to be made this month:

Final NIS 4: January 21, 2022;

Final NIS 5: January 24, 2022;

Final NIS 6: January 25, 2022;

Final NIS 7: January 26, 2022;

Final NIS 8: January 27, 2022;

Final NIS 9: January 28, 2022;

Final NIS 0: January 31, 2022.

To consult or move the benefit, the user needs to access the Caixa Tem application, where he will find a digital savings account created automatically in his name by Caixa Econômica Federal.