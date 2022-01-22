Average salary of state-owned companies reaches R$ 34.1 thousand, points out Economy | Economy

Investor’s Guide Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

PPSA, the state-owned company that operates the Union’s part of the pre-salt, pays an average salary of R$34,100 to its employees, the highest level among all 46 state-owned companies. The statistic appears in the report on benefits of federal state-owned companies released this Friday by the Ministry of Economy.

The company’s highest salary is R$44,900 and the lowest is R$13,500. These values ​​do not consider the state-owned company’s board of directors, only the employees.

Next, the company that pays the best salary on average is the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), with R$31,000, and Petrobras, which pays an average of R$25,200 for its employees.

The latter recorded the highest individual salary among all state-owned companies, at R$145,200.﻿

The survey showed that the 453,910 employees of the 46 state-owned companies totaled BRL 96.6 billion in salaries paid in 2020. There was also BRL 8.6 billion spent on health care benefits and BRL 14.1 billion with supplementary pension.

In addition to salaries, companies often offer an extensive list of benefits. Codevasf, for example, which has an average salary of R$ 20,800, offers a meal allowance of R$ 1,015.50 per month and a culture voucher of R$ 50 per month.

In the case of Petrobras, employees receive R$ 1,254.48 in food assistance plus a meal voucher of R$ 192. There is also a teaching aid that reimburses part of the amount spent by employees on the education of their children.

The BNDES, on the other hand, offers a meal allowance of R$ 1,521.80 per month plus a food basket of R$ 636.17 per month, 13 of which per year.

Companies with the lowest salaries

On the other side of the list, Indústria de Material Bélico do Brasil (Imbel), linked to the Ministry of Defense, has an average salary of R$ 2,124, the lowest among state-owned companies. There are 1,899 employees, with the highest salary of R$15,167 and the lowest of R$1,275.

Second, Correios has an average salary of BRL 4,266. With 98,101 employees, the highest remuneration is R$50,080 and the lowest is R$1,357. Employees also receive a food voucher worth R$1,172.96 per month and a food voucher worth R$244.73 per month.

The Brazilian Hospital Services Company (Ebserh), which manages university hospitals in the country, has 38,154 employees and pays an average salary of R$5,919. Employees also receive a monthly allowance of R$563.16.