Baltic countries to send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia drafted a statement saying equipment is being sent to prevent possible Russian aggression.

Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP Missiles will be sent to protect from possible Russian attacks



Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced this Friday (21) that they will send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to help Ukraine to defend itself against “a possible Russian aggression”. The three Baltic countries specified in a statement that they would send US Javelin and Stinger missiles, after obtaining Washington’s authorization to do so earlier this week. “Faced with increased military pressure from Russia on Ukraine and the region, the Baltic States decided to respond to Ukraine’s needs and offer additional defense assistance,” the statement reads. “This aid will further strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend its territory and its population in the face of possible Russian aggression,” he adds. Estonia will supply Javelin anti-tank missiles; Latvia and Lithuania will offer anti-aircraft Stingers. “We sincerely hope that Ukraine does not need to use these weapons,” declared Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas. “The Baltic States ask Russia to end its aggressive and irresponsible behavior,” he added, stating that the weapons will be delivered “in the near future”. Estonian Defense Minister Kalle Laanet said it was “important to support Ukraine in every way possible”.

*With information from AFP