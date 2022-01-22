Bamboo another chapter in the relationship between Corinthians defenders and French football

Defender Robson Bambu, made official on Thursday as Corinthians’ new reinforcement for the 2022 season, tries to write another page in a remarkable relationship in the club’s recent history. Loaned until December by Nice, from France, he is the fifth player in the position to leave French football and join Timão, all with a similar background..

Since 2009, Corinthians has had some success bringing in players with more or less the same characteristics: some experience in football, successful passage through a Brazilian club before going to Europe and looking for greater recognition, since the French Championship, except for Paris Saint-Germain, it is not among the most watched in the world.

THE My Helm separated some of the successful and unsuccessful stories from the names that built this recent relationship.

Defenders who came from French football

Paulo Andre

World champion for Corinthians in 2012, with the right to a great performance in the final, Paulo André arrived at the club after a few seasons at Le Mans, in France. Backed by Mano Menezes, he reached his best level with Tite and was a starter in the second half of the coach’s work, between 2010 and 2013.

Gil

Even today in the squad, the defender arrived at Timão in 2013 bought from Valenciennes, from France, and it didn’t take long to seek his space in the team. Today a reference in the sector, it is perhaps the main name of this exchange.

Pablo

Requested by coach Fábio Carille, Pablo was brought on loan by Corinthians from Bordeaux, France, completing a lineup dreamed of by the coach to fight for titles in 2017. On the field it was a success, winning Paulista and Brasileiro, but left marked by a frustrated negotiation purchase of their economic rights.

Jemerson

The most popular name among those mentioned, Jemerson arrived at Corinthians in 2020, two years after being considered in the Brazilian team’s group for the 2018 World Cup. He was at Monaco, in France. On the field, however, he had the least time, leaving the club after not extending his contract in June last year.

